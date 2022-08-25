Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texarkana Texas Police Dept. welcomes new K-9 to the force

The Texarkana Texas Police Department is welcoming its newest K-9, Thor, to the force.
The Texarkana Texas Police Department is welcoming its newest K-9, Thor, to the force.(Texarkana Texas Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department is welcoming its newest member.

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, TTPD introduced Thor, the department’s newest K-9.

Thor and his handler, Cole Bredenberg, have only been together since June, but have already made several arrests, TTPD says. Thor, a full-blooded Dutch Shepherd, is 13-months-old. He is trained as a patrol dog, meaning he can track, perform article searches, detect drugs, and make apprehensions.

TTPD says Thor loves to be on the move, chase his toy ball, and play tug-o-war with his handler. Thor also has a friendly disposition and loves being around people, TTPD says.

