Texarkana Texas Police Dept. welcomes new K-9 to the force

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department is welcoming its newest member.

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, TTPD introduced Thor, the department’s newest K-9.

Thor and his handler, Cole Bredenberg, have only been together since June, but have already made several arrests, TTPD says. Thor, a full-blooded Dutch Shepherd, is 13-months-old. He is trained as a patrol dog, meaning he can track, perform article searches, detect drugs, and make apprehensions.

TTPD says Thor loves to be on the move, chase his toy ball, and play tug-o-war with his handler. Thor also has a friendly disposition and loves being around people, TTPD says.

