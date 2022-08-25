Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

WATCH: Porch pirates fill shopping cart with stolen packages as they walk through neighborhood

Porch pirates were caught on camera filling a shopping cart with stolen packages as they walked through a Las Vegas neighborhood.
By Kim Passoth and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A group of porch pirates was caught on camera stealing packages and putting them in a shopping cart as they walked through a Las Vegas neighborhood.

KVVU reports it was almost as if they were shopping in a store.

Resident Hugo Organista said he had gotten a notification about a package he ordered being delivered to his home over the weekend. He said his partner asked if he wanted to have someone pick it up for them, but he declined.

“When we got home on Sunday night, we pulled into the driveway, and I was poking my head out, looking for the package because I was kind of excited to open it,” Organista said.

However, the package was nowhere to be found, so Organista watched the security video.

All of the cameras and the security system at Organista’s home didn’t deter the thieves; they just captured them in the act.

“I could have very easily called a neighbor or a friend or somebody to come to pick it up, but I honestly just didn’t think that this one time it would happen,” Organista said.

Organista said he would make sure deliveries are only scheduled when he is home from now on.

He filed a claim with the store where the package was purchased, but they denied it because they said it had been delivered. He also reached out to his credit card company and believes the purchase protection policy will cover him.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette (left) and Pct. 4 Commissioner Michael Steve Smith were...
New indictments allege two Angelina County Commissioners violated Open Meetings Act
Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Council calls for Port Neches-Grove ISD to drop mascot
Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Council calls for Port Neches-Groves ISD to drop mascot
Next week, college students will be back to start the spring semester, amid a rise in COVID-19...
Texas Tech, Texas State express interest in SFA
Angelina County footing bill for lawsuit against commissioner
Angelina County footing bill for lawsuit against commissioner
Former professional boxer George Foreman is pictured in this July 15, 2016, photo. Lawsuits...
George Foreman accused of sexual assault

Latest News

Covid And Hair Loss
Covid And Hair Loss
Sasquatch Trading Post Burglary
Sasquatch Trading Post Burglary
Downtown Traffic Study
Downtown Traffic Study
TJC Trees
TJC Trees Cut Down
Operation Buzzard
Operation Buzzard