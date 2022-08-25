Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Woman escapes Lufkin house fire; 2 pet cats killed

Lufkin firefighters work to extinguish a mobile home fire on Thursday.
Lufkin firefighters work to extinguish a mobile home fire on Thursday.(City of Lufkin)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire off Lotus Lane Drive this afternoon.

The call came in around noon of a mobile home on fire in the Iverness Mobile Home Park in the 3300 block of Lotus Lane Drive. The owner of the mobile home and two of her cats made it out unharmed while her two other cats did not.

Firefighters arrived on scene to the back of the home fully engulfed in flames. Within about 20 minutes the fire was called under control and thankfully did not spread to any nearby homes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Lufkin Fire Marshal.

Lufkin Police responded as well for traffic control.

