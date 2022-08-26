Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Better East Texas: Honor the teachers in your life

The bottom line is that if we don’t improve what it means to be a career educator, then we will lose the critical mental edge of our children. And when we do t
By Pat Stacey
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - School is back in session, and, no matter if you have school aged kids or not, the impact of the return to school requires everyone to shift schedules and habits.

But it affects no one more than teachers. Our children’s teachers have largely been working for weeks, preparing for students to return. And while on the surface it looks like the learning experience is back to normal – post COVID – there are still many elements that are challenging to the educational system. And it starts with teachers.

Prior to the pandemic, our teachers were underpaid, overworked and in short supply. COVID did nothing but magnify those conditions. Add into the mix inflation and it is no wonder we have a teacher shortage.

The state legislature has taken some steps to help retain teachers in the profession, but more needs to be done this legislative session. We must incentivize teachers to stay in place. Additionally, we need better retirement options for teachers, so they stay in place longer.

The bottom line is that if we don’t improve what it means to be a career educator, then we will lose the critical mental edge of our children. And when we do that, we lose our culture.

Businesses can help as well by giving discounts to teachers and parents need to look for ways to honor the teachers in their children’s lives.

We ask a lot from our teachers,and they are responsible for our most precious cargo. So, as a community, a state, a country, we must find a way to reward these gifted friends. And that will make for a Better East Texas.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former professional boxer George Foreman is pictured in this July 15, 2016, photo. Lawsuits...
George Foreman accused of sexual assault
Lufkin firefighters work to extinguish a mobile home fire on Thursday.
Woman escapes Lufkin house fire; 2 pet cats killed
Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Shelby County forms new cold case unit
Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Council calls for Port Neches-Grove ISD to drop mascot
Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Council calls for Port Neches-Groves ISD to drop mascot
Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette (left) and Pct. 4 Commissioner Michael Steve Smith were...
New indictments allege two Angelina County Commissioners violated Open Meetings Act

Latest News

Pictured are suspended Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery, Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney...
Court dates set for 2 county commissioners, suspended Angelina County judge
The bottom line is that if we don’t improve what it means to be a career educator, then we...
Better East Texas: Honor the teachers in your life
The boil water notice issued this week from Deer Avenue to Beck Avenue has been rescinded; city...
Boil Water notice rescinded for all Angelina County Fresh Water Supply District No. 1 customers
WebXtra: Nacogdoches venom response team talks about snake wrangling