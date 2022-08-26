Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Billboard warns California residents not to move to Texas

Controversial billboard warns Californians not to move to Texas
Controversial billboard warns Californians not to move to Texas(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A controversial billboard campaign in San Francisco and Los Angeles is discouraging Californians from moving to the Lone Star State.

The message behind the billboard is adding to the already existing rivalry between the two states.

The billboard targets gun violence in Texas, but it’s not clear who is behind the ad campaign.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and California Governor Gavin Newsom are polar opposites on the political spectrum.

According to census data, on average, more than 68,000 Californians move to Texas each year.

Advocates for California point out with their population of 39-million, that’s less than one percent.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former professional boxer George Foreman is pictured in this July 15, 2016, photo. Lawsuits...
George Foreman accused of sexual assault
Lufkin firefighters work to extinguish a mobile home fire on Thursday.
Woman escapes Lufkin house fire; 2 pet cats killed
Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Shelby County forms new cold case unit
Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Council calls for Port Neches-Grove ISD to drop mascot
Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Council calls for Port Neches-Groves ISD to drop mascot
Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette (left) and Pct. 4 Commissioner Michael Steve Smith were...
New indictments allege two Angelina County Commissioners violated Open Meetings Act

Latest News

FILE - Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan speaks at North Carolina...
EPA to designate ‘forever chemicals’ as hazardous substances
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve...
Stocks stumble as Powell says Fed to raise interest rates to fight inflation ‘until the job is done’
The boil water notice issued this week from Deer Avenue to Beck Avenue has been rescinded; city...
Boil Water notice rescinded for all Angelina County Fresh Water Supply District No. 1 customers
The ride apparently malfunctioned around 7:30 p.m., just before the park closed at 8 p.m.
At least 12 injured on Six Flags roller coaster
Firefighters in Arizona reunited a 6-year-old boy with his toy after he lost his parents and...
Firefighters in Arizona help boy cop with loss in tragic crash