Boil Water notice rescinded for all Angelina County Fresh Water Supply District No. 1 customers

The boil water notice issued this week from Deer Avenue to Beck Avenue has been rescinded; city officials say the water is now safe to drink.(AP)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County residents who customers of Fresh Water Supply District No. 1 no longer need to boil water prior to personal consumption.

Angelina County FWSD No. 1 has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided Texas Commission on Environmental Quality with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Friday. Angelina County FWSD No. 1 serves water customers in the Cedar Grove Community, approximately 1 mile north of the City of Lufkin along FM 2251. A map of the District’s service area can be found at www.acfwater.org/district-map.html.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Chris Key, P.E., Operations Division Manager, Angelina & Neches River Authority at 936-632-7795 or 800-282-5634. If a customer wishes to contact TCEQ, they may call 512-239-4691.

