Boil water notice rescinded for Swift Water Supply customers in Nacogdoches County
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Swift Water Supply has rescinded the boil water notice for Nacogdoches County customers.
The public water system has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Friday.
