Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Boil water notice rescinded for Swift Water Supply customers in Nacogdoches County

(Pexels.com)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Swift Water Supply has rescinded the boil water notice for Nacogdoches County customers.

The public water system has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Friday.

Previous: Swift Water Supply gives boil water notice for certain Nacogdoches customers

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former professional boxer George Foreman is pictured in this July 15, 2016, photo. Lawsuits...
George Foreman accused of sexual assault
Lufkin firefighters work to extinguish a mobile home fire on Thursday.
Woman escapes Lufkin house fire; 2 pet cats killed
Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Shelby County forms new cold case unit
Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Council calls for Port Neches-Grove ISD to drop mascot
Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Council calls for Port Neches-Groves ISD to drop mascot
Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette (left) and Pct. 4 Commissioner Michael Steve Smith were...
New indictments allege two Angelina County Commissioners violated Open Meetings Act

Latest News

WebXtra: Nacogdoches venom response team talks about snake wrangling
WebXtra: Nacogdoches venom response team talks about snake wrangling
WebXtra: Nacogdoches venom response team talks about snake wrangling
A colossal testament to aerospace engineering, the NASA Artemis One rocket looms, illuminated...
NASA operations manager explains launch day for historic Artemis I moon mission
Cliff Lanham, the senior vehicle operations manager for NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems (EGS)...
NASA operations manager explains launch day for historic Artemis I moon mission