Chicken galantine by Chef Simon Webster of Sabor a Pasion

Chicken Galantine by Chef Simon Webster
Chicken Galantine by Chef Simon Webster(Chef Simon Webster of Sabor a Pasion)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In French cuisine, galantine is a dish of boned stuffed meat, most commonly poultry or fish, that is usually poached and served cold, often coated with aspic. Today Chef Simon brings us his own recipe for chicken galantine that he knows you will thoroughly enjoy.

Chicken Galantine

by Chef Simon Webster

2 large chicken breasts

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 mushrooms, sliced

1/2 red onion, sliced

1/2 cup fresh spinach

1 clove garlic

2 tablespoons fresh cranberries, cooked (see note)

salt, pepper

2 cups cornbread crumbles

1 egg white

To prepare the stuffing, sauté onions, mushrooms and garlic in the oil over medium heat. Cook until soft and then add the spinach. Cook just until the spinach begins to wilt. Turn off the heat and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a bowl and add the cornbread and egg white. Stir to combine.

For the chicken, lay breasts flat on a work surface. Carefully cut a pocket in the side of each breast by running a knife around the outside edge of the breast and into the center. Be careful not to cut all the way through. Divide the stuffing evenly into each breast pocket. Tie the breast closed with kitchen twine or wrap in commercial grade plastic wrap or foil. Cook in the oven at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. Let cool before unwrapping to seal in the juices. Unwrap and slice before serving. Serve with the Lemon-Honey Mayonnaise.

Note: To cook the cranberries, simmer in water until berries begin to burst. Strain and chop.

Lemon-Honey Mayonnaise - In a bowl combine 1/2 cup mayo, 1 tablespoon honey and the juice from 1/2 lemon. Stir to combine and drizzle over chicken.

To learn more about Sabor a Pasion Estate and Vineyard in Palestine, click here.

