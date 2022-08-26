Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Denison police make largest drug bust ever

The 32 kilos of narcotics seized have a street value of $2 million, police said.
The 32 kilos of narcotics seized have a street value of $2 million, police said.(Denison Police Dept.)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Police Department recently made its largest narcotics seizure in its history.

City officials said when an officer tried to make a traffic stop, a suspect took off and wrecked after a short pursuit. The driver was taken into custody.

Inside the vehicle officers discovered 32 kilos of methamphetamine with a street value of $2 million.

Police have not released the suspect’s name or any further details in the case.

DPD AT WORK 🚨 One of our officers was working traffic enforcement when he attempted to make a traffic stop. The...

Posted by Denison Texas Police Department on Thursday, August 25, 2022

