Dodging a few showers with below normal temperatures this weekend

EAST TEXAS (KTRE/KLTV) - Tonight is the first week of high school football in east Texas in the Red Zone. Any rain activity should fizzle by the time we kickoff the games in the seven o’clock hour. Kickoff temperatures will be in the lower 80′s, slowly falling into the middle 70′s by the time the games wind down in the ten o’clock hour. Winds will be light and it will not be as hot as it could be for this time of year in late August.

It will be a warm and muggy weekend throughout east Texas as rain chances will stay at 30% each afternoon.

It should be noted that just because our rain chances will be lower than recent days does not mean any rain we do see will not be heavy or contain lightning. Still monitor the radar and make sure that you get indoors if you hear that thunder roar.

We are forecasting another one-to-two inches of rain on average across the Piney Woods over the next seven days, with slightly higher amounts certainly possible as we head into the last few days of August.

You will want to keep your umbrellas and rain gear handy and close by since you will more than likely need it on a few occasions over the next week since we have a daily rain chance each day from now through the end of the week.

A mid-week cold front will bring in better rain chances to our part of the state during the mid-to-late week time frame.

The added cloud cover and likely rain chances will keep our temperatures trending well below average the next few days. We will have highs in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s, which will keep us trending below average as we head through the last week of August.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE and KLTV First Alert weather mobile applications.

