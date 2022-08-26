Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Patchy to dense fog is possible across East Texas for the next few hours as it is a muggy start to the day, temperatures are sitting in the 70s this morning. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s, some of us maybe hitting 90 degrees. A mix of sun and clouds for today, with partly cloudy skies for some and mostly cloudy for others. Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers will again be possible this afternoon. Most of, if not all, activity on radar should be coming to an end by the time we get to kickoff time this evening. For tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 80s at kick, then cooling into the 70s by the fourth quarter. Winds will generally be on the lighter side. This weekend, continued chances for isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, high temperatures in the low 90s and upper 80s. Rain chances increase next week with an upper-level pattern change that will then allow a surface boundary to move into the area.

More widespread shower and thunderstorm activity will be possible through at least the first half of next week, and temperatures will generally be in the 80s. This will continue to keep us in the trend of seeing daytime highs run about five degrees or more below normal. It looks likely this will continue not only through next week, but also the first full week of September. That is good news as it relates to alleviating drought in the area, as there is still work to be done. In yesterday’s Drought Monitor update, Exceptional Drought has been eliminated, and now only portions of Hunt, Henderson, and Anderson counties are under Extreme Drought. Portions of Harrison, Panola, Rusk, Nacogdoches, Shelby, S. Aug., and Sabine counties are now drought free. The rain over the last few weeks has been great, but it has not been enough to eliminated drought in East Texas. With the current Climate Prediction Center Outlooks, it may be possible we see enough rain to eliminate the drought over the next few weeks. We will have to wait and see. Have a great Friday.

