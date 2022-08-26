Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Health and safety violations lead to shutdown of Woodville motel

Motel in Woodville
Motel in Woodville((Source: KTRE))
By Brian Jordan and Christian Terry
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WOODVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - A motel that’s operated for over 70 years in Woodville is no longer open to business.

It comes after it’s violated several health and safety codes.

The problems were first brought to light after several fires broke out at the Willis Motel, and brought more problems to light to council members. City Council Member Mandy Risinger says inspectors found the building to be over 50 percent deteriorated.

“Renters had hot plates and things like that, and there was a kitchen fire, but not a kitchen in the room. And that brought light to electrical issues and railing issues and other issues that made it not safe for rental. There was some rot and deterioration in the staircase and the railing,” Risinger said.

Risinger also said that the problems didn’t stop there, with the motel violating health regulations with rodents and insects infesting the building.

