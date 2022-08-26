Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Loved ones remember ‘amazing’ couple killed in head-on crash while visiting Hawaii

Relatives say a couple from Virginia was killed in a head-on crash while visiting Hawaii. (Source: KHNL/KGMB)
By Mark Carpenter and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - A Virginia couple is being remembered as pillars of their community after they were killed in a head-on crash during a trip to Hawaii this week.

KHNL/KGMB reports Ron and Michelle Hartman died Monday afternoon in a crash on the Kamehameha Highway in Kahuku.

Relatives said they leave behind three children, including a daughter, Holly, who was also involved in the crash and remains hospitalized.

“She [Holly] has multiple broken bones and internal injuries,” Tiffany Smith, a cousin of the Hartmans, said. “She does not really understand what’s going on. She keeps asking for her mom and dad and her dog.”

Smith said the couple was adored by many in their Virginia community.

“They created an amazing life for themselves and were very active in their church,” Smith said.

According to the family, the Hartmans were scheduled to return to the U.S. Wednesday after flying into the islands for their daughter’s Spartan Race at Kualoa Ranch.

The Hartmans’ two other children are reportedly still in Virginia, trying to make sense of the unfathomable.

“I don’t think it’s really kicked in,” Smith said. “I think they’re just going through the motions of figuring out what to do with the house, the dogs, the bodies and worrying about Holly.”

According to police, a pickup truck driven by a 27-year-old slammed into the couple’s vehicle head-on, and a double manslaughter case has since been opened.

Meanwhile, the Hartman family has started a GoFundMe to help cover travel, medical and funeral expenses.

Copyright 2022 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette (left) and Pct. 4 Commissioner Michael Steve Smith were...
New indictments allege two Angelina County Commissioners violated Open Meetings Act
Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Council calls for Port Neches-Grove ISD to drop mascot
Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Council calls for Port Neches-Groves ISD to drop mascot
Former professional boxer George Foreman is pictured in this July 15, 2016, photo. Lawsuits...
George Foreman accused of sexual assault
Next week, college students will be back to start the spring semester, amid a rise in COVID-19...
Texas Tech, Texas State express interest in SFA
Lufkin firefighters work to extinguish a mobile home fire on Thursday.
Woman escapes Lufkin house fire; 2 pet cats killed

Latest News

Covid And Hair Loss
East Texas hair stylist says about 60% of clients have post-COVID hair shedding
Some of the things that will be reviewed include existing traffic signals and which...
Downtown Tyler traffic study to scrutinize intersections, traffic flow
Sasquatch Trading Post Burglary
Trading post, barbecue restaurant both burglarized Wednesday in Gladewater
Operation Buzzard
Operation Buzzard
TJC Trees
TJC cutting down large number of trees due to safety concerns