NASA operations manager explains launch day for historic Artemis I moon mission

Cliff Lanham, the senior vehicle operations manager for NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) Program, joined Good Morning East Texas on Friday to detail laun
By Lane Luckie
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - NASA is preparing to launch is new mega moon rocket, the Space Launch System, or SLS, on Monday.

The uncrewed Artemis I test flight will send the Orion spacecraft around the moon and back, paving the way for future human missions.

Cliff Lanham, the senior vehicle operations manager for NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) Program, joined Good Morning East Texas on Friday to detail launch day preparations and the next chapter in human spaceflight.

