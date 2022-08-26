North Texas family says Native American boy denied enrollment in school because of long hair

CALLISBURG, Texas (KXII) - When trying to enroll in middle school, Elizabeth Jones and her son, William Coffey, who is of tribal decent, were faced with a dilemma.

“I had turned in the application, enrollment forms for school, and that’s when they said that he would have to cut his hair if he wants to go to school there,” Jones said.

Callisburg ISD states in their student handbook that boys’ hair length must be above the eyebrows and may not extend below the bottom of the shirt collar.

It’s a policy Coffey disagrees with.

“It should be equal rights for girls and boys to have long hair, because, you know, it’s their body,” the 13-year-old said.

Although Callisburg officials told the family Coffey could keep the length of his hair if he showed a tribal ID, to Coffey’s godfather, Scott Austin, the policy is still discriminatory.

“You can’t deprive someone of an education because of their hair and their heritage and who they are,” Austin said.

News 12 reached out to Callisburg ISD asking for information regarding William Coffey, and they said they were unaware of the situation.

The school then reached out to Austin.

“After I called the superintendent, he calls me back and says can the mom be up here at 11 o’clock to try to work this out.”

However, for this family, that option may not be enough.

“I’m thinking a little late now, you know, this should have never been an issue to start off with.”

