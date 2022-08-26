Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Swastika Mountain in Oregon to get new name

FILE - Mount Halo and Umpqua Mountain are two names that have been submitted for consideration...
FILE - Mount Halo and Umpqua Mountain are two names that have been submitted for consideration so far, but Mount Halo will likely be the new name.(Don Ryan | AP Photo/Don Ryan)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (Gray News) – The Oregon Geographic Names Board met last week to consider proposals to re-name several geographic features in several Oregon counties.

The board agreed that Swastika Mountain, which refers to a symbol of the German Nazi Party, will be changed.

Mount Halo and Umpqua Mountain are two names that have been submitted for consideration so far, but Mount Halo will likely be the new name.

Halo refers to Chief Halotish, a 19th century leader of the Yoncalla-Kalapuya tribe.

The board is expected to make a final decision on the new name for the mountain in December.

The mountain is located within the Umpqua National Forest and is more than 4,000 feet tall.

According to a name change proposal form on the board’s website, the mountain was originally named for a nearby town called Swastika, which took its name from a cattle ranch where the owner branded his cattle with the symbol before it was used by the Nazis.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former professional boxer George Foreman is pictured in this July 15, 2016, photo. Lawsuits...
George Foreman accused of sexual assault
Lufkin firefighters work to extinguish a mobile home fire on Thursday.
Woman escapes Lufkin house fire; 2 pet cats killed
Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Council calls for Port Neches-Grove ISD to drop mascot
Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Council calls for Port Neches-Groves ISD to drop mascot
Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Shelby County forms new cold case unit
Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette (left) and Pct. 4 Commissioner Michael Steve Smith were...
New indictments allege two Angelina County Commissioners violated Open Meetings Act

Latest News

Biden explains student debt forgiveness gives people the opportunity to move on with their...
Student loan relief highlights burden on Black borrowers
Derek Chauvin was taken Wednesday from a maximum-security prison in a Minneapolis suburb, where...
Chauvin moved to Arizona federal pen to serve time in George Floyd killing
Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
Atomic energy agency seeks to visit Ukraine nuclear power plant amid concerns
The White House just revealed the price tag for its student loan relief plan, but Republicans...
More Democrats back student loan help, while GOP question costs