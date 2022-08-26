Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Temps in mid- to upper-80s at kickoff with light winds

Here’s your week one Red Zone weather forecast.
Here's your week one Red Zone weather forecast.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s your week one Red Zone weather forecast.

Any isolated showers will diminish this evening with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s at kick off.  Expect light winds out of the east and southeast at 5 to 10 mph.  Temperatures will drop to near 80 degrees by the end of the game with partly cloudy skies overnight.

