TXDOT expects to open one lane through FM 2497 in near future

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - People may expect to resume driving across the new bridges on FM 2497 sooner rather than later. Rhonda Oaks with TxDOT said, “the status right now (is) we are very close to opening up one lane of traffic. We’re going to be installing a temporary traffic signal.”

The traffic signal will be placed at the approaches of each bridge.

The $5.2 million project consists of safety upgrades and replacing the bridges to avoid flooding during heavy rainfall in the area.

“We have extended the bridges, we’ve elevated both bridges to where I think we have alleviated a problem of flooding and having to close the road every time we see a little bit of bad weather,” Oaks said.

The past year for anyone having to get from Hudson to Diboll for example, Oaks said the current detour people take is driving down State Highway 94 into Lufkin and going all the way around U.S. 59 South.

”It’s used a lot, so I know everyone is ready for us to complete this project and get it reopened to traffic.”

Oaks said some of the issues TxDOT has been hit with are supply chain shortages and delay in shipments, pushing the completion date further than expected.

“Being able to get the material in a timely manner ... and that slowed us down for several weeks right there, just getting the material that we needed in them on the end of the project.”

TxDOT says weather permitting, the one-lane opening is expected to have traffic go through in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

