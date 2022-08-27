Chapel Hill pays tribute to fallen deputy Lorenzo Bustos before game against Gilmer

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Before Friday night’s game against Gilmer, Chapel Hill paid tribute to fallen Smith County deputy Lorenzo Bustos.

Bustos was a former Bulldog and graduated from Chapel Hill in 2011.

Chapel Hill ISD, community members, and family were on hand to honor Bustos before the game.

You can see the full tribute here.

