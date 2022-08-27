Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Chapel Hill pays tribute to fallen deputy Lorenzo Bustos before game against Gilmer

By Christian Terry
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Before Friday night’s game against Gilmer, Chapel Hill paid tribute to fallen Smith County deputy Lorenzo Bustos.

Bustos was a former Bulldog and graduated from Chapel Hill in 2011.

Chapel Hill ISD, community members, and family were on hand to honor Bustos before the game.

You can see the full tribute here.

