Nacogdoches police arrest suspect for hit-and-run involving pedestrian

(KLTV)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police arrested a man who allegedly hit a pedestrian with his vehicle and left the scene.

Ray McCollister, 26, of Center, was charged for accident involving injury.

The man was hit at the 1400 block of Dolph St. at 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

