112th meeting between Longview, Marshall grabs Game of the Week honors

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Red Zone will feature three big rivalry games in week 2 action with Longview hosting Marshall taking center stage as the Red Zone Game of the Week.

It will be the 112th meeting between the schools, with Longview holding a 64-42-5 record. Longview won last year’s meeting 14-0.

Both teams won week 1. The Lobos, ranked No.1 in 5-A DI, beat McKinney Boyd 36-10. It was Longview’s first opening week win since 2019 and their biggest week 1 win since 2011.

Marshall beat Tyler 40-29, snapping a five-game losing streak to the Lions. It was the first win in Marshall for long-time head coach Jack Alvarez who was hired this past spring from Cuero.

Kickoff on September 2 is set for 7:30 p.m.

