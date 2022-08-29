Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
City employee captures triple encounter with Mother Nature at Kilgore park

Wildlife is all around us - and this morning, one East Texas woman caught an interesting interaction between three species on camera.
By Willie Downs and Christian Terry
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Wildlife is all around us, and Monday morning, one East Texas woman caught an interesting interaction between three species on camera.

“As I rounded the corner right here, I heard a big splash, and I saw a heron, and I thought it would be really cool if I could get the heron. Apparently he was fishing. So I thought, let me see if I can snag him getting his catch,” says City of Kilgore employee Meredeth Brown.

Brown frequents the trail around Synergy Park Lake.

“It’s a really nice park; it’s really quiet and peaceful, and it’s a great place to kind of start the day off,” says Brown.”

She enjoys walking over the bridge, which gives a nice view of the lake, and is the perfect spot for watching fish. This morning when she pulled out her camera to record the blue heron, she was surprised when there was a bit of commotion near the bird.

Initially, she thought it was fish, but soon realized it was something different; later identified as otters. She kept recording as a beaver swam up to the otters and blue heron, at which point the three species had a momentary - and intense - standoff.

“After we watched the video a few times, realizing and putting it all together that we had three different species just kind of hanging out and chilling was really cool,” says Brown.

Brown says she usually sees frogs, turtles, and squirrels on her walks, but this encounter was something special.

“I’ve seen the heron before, but I’ve definitely not seen the otters or the beaver, so it was neat. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a beaver in the wild,” says Brown.

Synergy Park is a 672-acre business park, with a 10-acre lake. It includes many walking and jogging trails.

