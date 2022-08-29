Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Drunk driver crashes into 18-wheeler on I-35; toddler in pickup critically injured, DPS says

Isaiha Robinson, 21, of San Antonio, was arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail.
Isaiha Robinson, 21, of San Antonio, was arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Isaiha Robinson, 21, of San Antonio, was arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail after police said he was driving drunk, crashed into the rear of an 18-wheeler, and critically injured a 2-year-old girl riding in a Ford 150 with him.

Robinson is facing a slew of charges, including intoxicated and in possession of a substance, felony intoxication assault, abandoning or endangering a child, and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

The wreck happened on Sunday, August 28, at approximately 6:50 a.m.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a crash on IH-35 near mile marker 338 in Bellmead.

Robinson was driving a Ford F-150 north on the interstate when he crashed into the rear of the 18-wheeler, troopers said.

An unrestrained adult in the pickup, along with the 2-year-old girl, were both partially ejected, DPS said. Both were transported to Baylor Scott and White in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation determined Robinson was “intoxicated and in possession of a substance,” DPS said.

Texas law requires all children younger than eight years old, unless they are taller than 4 feet 9 inches, be secured in a child safety seat whenever they ride in a vehicle.

Older children who have outgrown a booster seat must be buckled with a seat belt.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Texas are searching for suspects after two youths were killed and a toddler was...
Drive-by shooting at Texas home kills 5-year-old child, teen
Ray McCollister, 26, of Center
Nacogdoches police arrest suspect for hit-and-run involving pedestrian
Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler and Harmony Hill Baptist Church in Lufkin performing their...
2 East Texas churches partner for orchestra concerts in Lufkin, Tyler
FILE - This is a display of Conagra Brands Reddi Wip at a Walmart. The whipped cream chargers...
Buying canned whipped cream will now require ID in New York
Nacogdoches Parks and Recreation to offer parkour classes
Nacogdoches Parks and Recreation to offer parkour classes

Latest News

Nacogdoches County finds solution for shortage of court reporters
City employee captures triple encounter of Mother Nature at Kilgore park
City employee captures triple encounter with Mother Nature at Kilgore park
Manhunt in Cass County for escaped inmate Charles Spraberry
City employee captures triple encounter of Mother Nature at Kilgore park
City employee captures triple encounter with Mother Nature at Kilgore park
NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B on Monday in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Fuel leaks...
NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem