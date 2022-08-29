Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Fisher confirms King is starting quarterback, but “comfortable” with all three under center

Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King during the Aggies' season opener against Kent State.
Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King during the Aggies' season opener against Kent State.(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed during Monday’s press conference that Haynes King will be the starting quarterback for the Aggies’ season opener against Sam Houston.

Fisher also noted that Max Johnson will be the backup QB with Conner Weigman third on the depth chart. Fisher and the rest of the team have talked throughout the preseason about how close of a race the quarterback battle has been along with every other position group.

King was named the starter last year and has spent the most time around the team and in Fisher’s system. Johnson is a transfer from LSU and has the most in-game SEC experience, and Weigman is a talented five-star true freshman with a lot of upside. Fisher emphasized that all three of his quarterbacks could be capable starters.

”There’s no deciding factor,” Fisher explained on why he chose King to be the starter. “There are multitudes of things over periods of time. As I’ve said before, we feel very comfortable with the other two quarterbacks. Max Johnson could be a starter here and play very well and so could Conner Weigman. We felt Haynes had a great camp it puts us in a great position to be successful right now and that’s what we believe. There’s no one thing. It’s a multitude of things on a daily basis, from onfield, off-field, throwing, running, reading, and checking. It took a while because you had guys matching each other. Guys played very well off of each other and kept pushing each other, but we had to make a decision for the first game,” Fisher added.

King will make his third start for the Aggies on Saturday. He helped the Maroon and White beat Kent State last year in the season opener before he injured his leg in the second game of the season against Colorado.

