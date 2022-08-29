Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Scattered showers and thunderstorms today, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. For those that do not see rain today, expect partly cloudy skies, with highs maybe a little warmer, still in the low 90s though. Tonight, showers and thunderstorms come to an end by 10pm/midnight, we will hold on to some clouds overnight, and cool into the mid 70s by morning. Rain chances and coverage slightly greater for tomorrow, temperatures a bit cooler, most of us only seeing the 80s.

Through the rest of this week, scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to be possible, though chances are lower after Tuesday. Temperatures will run below normal, in the upper 80s/low 90s, for the entire forecast period, and this trend is expected to continue through next week as well. The Climate Prediction Center continues to place East Texas in an area likely to see near to below normal temperatures, and above normal rainfall through the end of this month and midway through September. Definitely good news for as, as we still need about ten more inches of rain to eliminate drought in East Texas. That is something I am sure most, if not all, of us would like to do as soon as possible. Have a great Monday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.