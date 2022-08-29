Palestine man accused of exposing self to group of children

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A man has been accused of exposing himself in front of children in Palestine.

Jobie Taylor, 64, of Palestine, was arrested Sunday evening after a mother said her child came in their house to tell her a man was outside where a group of children were playing in the yard and was exposing himself to them.

The mother said she went outside and saw Taylor exposing himself. She called police to report the man’s behavior in front of the group of girls.

A detective and corporal with Palestine PD arrived and detained Taylor. He was found to be a registered sex offender who had been convicted of indecency with a child by sexual contact in the early 2000s.

Taylor was placed under arrest, transported to the Anderson County Jail, and booked without incident on three counts of indecency with a child-exposed, and indecent exposure.

