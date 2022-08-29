Pecos struggles as government quietly expands migrant influx facilities

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - A year-and-a-half after the federal government set up what it called a “temporary migrant holding facility” in Pecos, the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) is instead rapidly expanding it, quietly building and modifying other facilities in Pecos as well.

“I don’t know if and when it’s going to stop,” said Pecos City Manager Charles Lino.

According to CBS News, the move is part of the Biden administration’s efforts to provide up to 19,000 beds for migrant children.

That increase has made Pecos ground zero for immigrant holding facilities, and residents worry the growing number of migrants is changing how people view the city.

“We’d like to be known for the wonderful things that are actually happening in Pecos, and the great things we got going on, rather than our immigration camps,” said Derek Zubeldia, a Republican State Senate candidate for District 29.

Set up in 2021, the original site at Target Lodge Pecos North was designed to hold around 2,000 children ages 13-17. Now called an influx care facility with its own medical center and administrative offices, the number of children is expected to skyrocket.

“I’ve heard numbers as collectively as high as 5,000 children here,” Lino said.

The influx center isn’t large enough to accommodate that many children and the workers necessary to care for them. So, the government has quietly scooped up nearby land, such as a man camp on the west side of town that is under renovation.

Once completed, it’s expected to initially hold around 1,000 children.

But even that’s not enough space.

To care for the increased number of migrant children, another site is being constructed south of I-20, which will house around 1,300 workers. The exploding numbers have already created a city-wide parking shortage.

“Parking is so bad that they’re going to put parking on our rodeo grounds,” said Reeves County resident Stacey Roberts.

In all, Lino expects Pecos’ population, which sits at around 12,000, to bulge by up to 40%.

In a press release back in June, the ORR told the city it had “about 1,305 children in care at the site,” but Pecos and Reeves County rarely get updates on the number of children present or incoming.

That lack of information has also confused residents, some of whom told CBS7 they thought a massive construction site at the intersection of B-20 on I-20 near Pecos was also a migrant facility. It’s actually an Armadillo Hotel.

“Collectively, we feel as a city, along with my city council, that we’re getting partial information,” Lino said. “I don’t know that we ever get the full story.”

The city also loses out on tax revenue, because migrant camps aren’t subject to the same tax guidelines as man camps. Lino says the loophole has resulted in the loss of about $300,000. That number is only the losses from the initial site.

But the camps are on private land, and the government isn’t doing anything illegal, leaving Pecos and its residents to watch and worry.

“It’s a tidal wave,” Lino said.

NOTE: CBS7 reached out to the Department of Health and Human Services for comment about the growing federal presence in Pecos, how long the camps are going to be in place, and the exact number of children and workers expected be housed there. We have not received a response.

