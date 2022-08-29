Rain chances remain in our favor as deep moisture remains in place across east Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have had a few pockets of rain make their way across the Piney Woods, offering some rain and cooler temperatures for some on this Monday.

We anticipate any rain activity to fizzle by the time we approach sundown prior to 8 p.m.

It will be warm and muggy overnight as lows drop into the lower 70′s.

Rain chances will be at 60% on Tuesday and Wednesday as plenty of deep moisture combines with a weak disturbance aloft to provide the ample lift to give you this good shot at some rain the next couple of days.

Due to the mostly cloudy skies and pockets of rain, daytime highs will generally be in the upper 80′s, which is a few degrees below average for late August.

A weak cold front and wind shift boundary will move in on Wednesday. If it makes it all the way through, our rain chances will drop off to 30% for the end of the week as the deeper moisture shifts down toward the Texas coastline.

Once the frontal boundary backs up late this weekend and early next week, we will see another influx of moisture to bring back some modest chances for daily downpours.

Rainfall amounts in the next week look to average around one inch as an overall average. Given the moisture content in our atmosphere this time of year, there will be some of you that end up with more than that in your rain gauges.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.