Supreme Court climate ruling could impact nuclear waste case

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court’s landmark ruling on climate change could have implications for a range of other issues, including a case involving nuclear waste storage and a proposal requiring companies to disclose how climate risk affects their businesses.

Two Republican attorneys general say the court ruling, which restricted regulation of greenhouse gas emissions by power plants, applies more broadly.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says the June 30 ruling can be used to block a federal license issued to store radioactive waste in his state.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, fresh off a win in the climate case, vows to challenge a Securities and Exchange Commission plan to require companies to report on climate risks.

WebXtra: Nacogdoches County facing shortage of court reporters
