Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Three of four people missing from the Sabine River found and identified

Three of four missing located and identified in the waters of the Sabine River
Three of four missing located and identified in the waters of the Sabine River(KPLC)
By Andrea Robinson
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Merryville, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office announced three of the four missing from the Sabine River have been located.

The four went missing from the water Friday evening.

The three adults have been found in the waters of the Sabine River and are identified as Troy M. McCollough of the Junction community, Kelly Bailey of Hornbeck, and Austin Scott of DeRidder.

“These three men tragically lost their lives trying to rescue a young boy. they are heroes and should be remembered that way. my deepest condolences and my prayers are with the families of all those involved,” Sheriff Mark Herford said in a statement.

Now, the search continues for the missing child. His name has not been released by BPSO.

7News will continue to provide updates as they come.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Texas are searching for suspects after two youths were killed and a toddler was...
Drive-by shooting at Texas home kills 5-year-old child, teen
Ray McCollister, 26, of Center
Nacogdoches police arrest suspect for hit-and-run involving pedestrian
Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler and Harmony Hill Baptist Church in Lufkin performing their...
2 East Texas churches partner for orchestra concerts in Lufkin, Tyler
FILE - This is a display of Conagra Brands Reddi Wip at a Walmart. The whipped cream chargers...
Buying canned whipped cream will now require ID in New York
Nacogdoches Parks and Recreation to offer parkour classes
Nacogdoches Parks and Recreation to offer parkour classes

Latest News

Nacogdoches County finds solution for shortage of court reporters
City employee captures triple encounter of Mother Nature at Kilgore park
City employee captures triple encounter with Mother Nature at Kilgore park
Manhunt in Cass County for escaped inmate Charles Spraberry
City employee captures triple encounter of Mother Nature at Kilgore park
City employee captures triple encounter with Mother Nature at Kilgore park
NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B on Monday in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Fuel leaks...
NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem