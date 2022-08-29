Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Uvalde families take part in March For Our Lives rally in Austin

By CNN
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT
AUSTIN, TX. (CNN) - Families of the victims of the Uvalde school massacre protested at the Texas State Capitol steps Saturday.

They are demanding that Governor Abbott raise the age limit for purchasing an assault weapon to 21.

The gunman who killed the 21 people in Uvalde was 18-years-old.

The protesters in Austin are asking the governor to call a special session to raise the age limit.

Many of them who lost children in the mass shooting say the action should have been taken more than three months ago.

There’s been no response from the Texas Governor to the rally.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

