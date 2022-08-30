Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2 die in storm-related mishaps in Ohio, Michigan

By WTVG Staff, Willie Daniely III and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Two people died as storms rolled through the area on Monday.

A woman is dead after a tree fell on her during Monday night’s storms in Toledo, officials confirmed. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday, WTVG reported.

“Crews responded a short time later and found that there was an adult patient underneath the tree, and unfortunately that patient had succumbed to their injuries and was declared deceased,” says Toledo Fire and Rescue Fire Chief Allison Armostory.

It’s unclear at this time exactly where the woman was when the tree came down.

In Monroe, Michigan, a 14-year-old girl died after touching a downed electrical line in her backyard, police said.

Multiple emergency agencies responded to the scene Monday. Police said the girl was still in contact with the energized electrical line when first responders arrived at the scene.

DTE Energy crews disconnected the power lines so first responders could help the girl, but she died by the time the scene was safe.

According to Monroe Police detectives, the girl was walking with a friend in her backyard when they believed they could “smell a bonfire.”

The victim reached for what she believed was a stick when she was electrocuted by a charged electrical line.

The safety department said it is working to support the families of the victim.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

