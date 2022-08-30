Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

9/11 memorial stair climb set in downtown Marshall

A photo from the first 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in Marshall.
A photo from the first 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in Marshall.
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - An event to honor those lost more than 20 years ago on September 11 will be held in downtown Marshall.

Harrison County ESD 3 Fire Rescue’s 9/11 memorial stair climb will begin rain or shine promptly at 9:03 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at East Texas Baptist University’s Marshall Grand Nursing School building, 210 E. Houston St.

Participation is only open to active/retired (paid or volunteer) firefighters, law enforcement officers, Emergency Communications Dispatchers, EMS and military service members. There is no charge to participate.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clayton Paul Williams, 35 of Garrison
Garrison man facing 201 child sexual abuse charges
Police in Texas are searching for suspects after two youths were killed and a toddler was...
Drive-by shooting at Texas home kills 5-year-old child, teen
State reports first monkeypox death
Ray McCollister, 26, of Center
Nacogdoches police arrest suspect for hit-and-run involving pedestrian
Judge dismisses Lufkin attorney’s lawsuit against Angelina County commissioner

Latest News

family posing for picture
Gold Network of East Texas kicks off childhood cancer awareness month
Gold Network of East Texas kicks off childhood cancer awareness month
Gold Network of East Texas kicks off childhood cancer awareness month
Zavalla ISD begins repairs following last week’s flooding
The family got out safely.
Mom, daughters make it safely out of Lufkin duplex fire
Mom, daughters make it safely out of Lufkin duplex fire