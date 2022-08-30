Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Boil water notice rescinded for Lilly Grove SUD customers

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The boil water notice for customers of the Lilly Grove Special Utility District water system in Nacogdoches has been rescinded.

Lilly Grove SUD reports the necessary corrective actions were taken to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and or bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling.

If you have any questions, please call Lilly Grove at 569-9292.

Previous: Boil water notice issued for Lilly Grove SUD customers

