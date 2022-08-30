Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

FCC: Wireless carriers keeping track of your location, storing it for months

Wireless carriers are reportedly storing your smartphone location data.
Wireless carriers are reportedly storing your smartphone location data.(Alexpunker via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your cellphone carrier might know more about your daily life than you realize.

According to carrier letters made public last week by the Federal Communications Commission, the country’s largest wireless carriers know where you are every time you make a phone call or use your data connection.

The companies routinely hold onto that location information for months and sometimes provide it to law enforcement.

The letters showed that smartphones constantly communicate with cell towers, giving carriers specific Global Positioning System coordinates.

Officials are calling on the FCC enforcement bureau to investigate whether wireless carriers are doing enough to tell customers how their information is handled.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Texas are searching for suspects after two youths were killed and a toddler was...
Drive-by shooting at Texas home kills 5-year-old child, teen
Ray McCollister, 26, of Center
Nacogdoches police arrest suspect for hit-and-run involving pedestrian
Charles Spraberry
Manhunt underway for escaped double-homicide suspect in Cass County
City employee captures triple encounter of Mother Nature at Kilgore park
City employee captures triple encounter with Mother Nature at Kilgore park
State reports first monkeypox death

Latest News

The White House says President Joe Biden will push his Safer America Plan, including an assault...
LIVE: Biden to talk crime, gun control in swing state Pennsylvania
Nine-year-old Savannah Grahl is recovering after being crushed under a 1,000 pound bale of hay.
Girl, 9, trapped under 1,000-lb. hay bale airlifted to children’s hospital, recovering
Clayton Paul Williams, 35 of Garrison
Garrison man facing 201 child sexual abuse charges
FILE - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks to reporters in the Red Room at the state Capitol,...
New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling