Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond cut from Vikings

Kellen Mond drops back to pass against South Carolina on November 7, 2020. Mond had four...
Kellen Mond drops back to pass against South Carolina on November 7, 2020. Mond had four touchdown passes against the Gamecocks.(Pool Photo)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGAN, Minn. (KBTX) - The Minnesota Vikings cut former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond Tuesday morning.

A third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Mond was on the Vikings for one season and was waived while under a rookie contract.

With a prolific career at Texas A&M, the four-year starter became one of three SEC quarterbacks to record over 9,000 career passing yards with 1,500 rushing yards.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clayton Paul Williams, 35 of Garrison
Garrison man facing 201 child sexual abuse charges
Police in Texas are searching for suspects after two youths were killed and a toddler was...
Drive-by shooting at Texas home kills 5-year-old child, teen
State reports first monkeypox death
Ray McCollister, 26, of Center
Nacogdoches police arrest suspect for hit-and-run involving pedestrian
Judge dismisses Lufkin attorney’s lawsuit against Angelina County commissioner

Latest News

Red Zone Top 10
Three East Texas No. 1-ranked teams lead the way in the Red Zone Top 10
Red Zone Top 10 Aug. 30
Red Zone Top 10 Aug. 30
Aggies not overlooking Sam Houston, Bearkats ready to prove themselves
Nacogdoches Parks and Recreation to offer parkour classes
Nacogdoches Parks and Recreation to offer parkour classes