‘It’s ok to be different’ when working at White House Candle Company

WHITEHOUSE Texas (KLTV) - The Old White House Candle Company, a company that opens its doors to special education students looking for job training, is officially open.

In July, KLTV talked to the owner Katie Cahalane about her passion behind the business.

Cahalane has students with disabilities help at the shop with her son Ian in mind.

“He is autistic and there’s just nothing available for them to go and be able to have this type of contact with the community,” Cahalane said.

For East Texan Jonah McBribe, his job at the candle shop is his first job.

“It’s great, I like it,” McBribe said. “I sell the candles.”

Jonah is a salesman, a cashier, and loves to put the candles in the bags.

“Well, my favorite part is the bags. I put it inside the bag,” McBribe said, “That’s it!”

Cahalane then said, “That’s it! And then what do you say?”

“I say, ‘Thank you for coming to the candle shop,’” McBribe said.

“They love being social and talking about the candles and showing their favorite scents,” Cahalane said.

McBribe said some of his favorite scents include watermelon, lime, and candy corn.

“We have a really good time, a lot of laughs, it definitely just doesn’t feel like work at all,” Cahalane said.

Cahalane said if nothing else, she hopes Old White House gives the community hope to know it is okay to be different.

