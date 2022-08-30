Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Judge dismisses Lufkin attorney’s lawsuit against Angelina County commissioner

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A visiting judge has dismissed a Lufkin attorney’s lawsuit against Angelina County Commissioner Terry Pitts.

Bob Flournoy filed the lawsuit in January, petitioning for Pitts’ removal. Flournoy alleges Pitts used county resources illegally.

After that filing, the county attorney recused itself from the case. A representative from the state attorney general’s office was appointed.

On Aug. 24, the assistant attorney general filed a nonsuit following an investigation and requested the lawsuit be dismissed.

The visiting judge ordered the dismissal on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Texas are searching for suspects after two youths were killed and a toddler was...
Drive-by shooting at Texas home kills 5-year-old child, teen
Ray McCollister, 26, of Center
Nacogdoches police arrest suspect for hit-and-run involving pedestrian
State reports first monkeypox death
City employee captures triple encounter of Mother Nature at Kilgore park
City employee captures triple encounter with Mother Nature at Kilgore park
Charles Spraberry
Manhunt underway for escaped double-homicide suspect in Cass County

Latest News

Zavalla ISD begins repairs following last week’s flooding
WebXtra: Zavalla ISD begins repairs following last weeks flooding
WebXtra: Zavalla ISD begins repairs following last week's flooding
Charles Spraberry
Manhunt continues for homicide suspect who escaped custody in Cass County
Clayton Paul Williams, 35 of Garrison
Garrison man facing 201 child sexual abuse charges