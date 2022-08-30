Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Man wanted for shooting at Texarkana Walmart Neighborhood Market arrested in Okla.

Zachariah Larry, DOB: 11/23/1999
Zachariah Larry, DOB: 11/23/1999(Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHANY, Okla. (KSLA) - The suspect wanted for a shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Texarkana, Texas has been arrested in Bethany, Okla., according to law enforcement officials.

Zachariah Larry was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 29.

ORIGINAL STORY>>> TTPD names suspect in Walmart Neighborhood Market shooting

Larry and his girlfriend, Kaylynn Daniels, were arrested Monday after Southwestern Christian University was placed on lockdown, media outlets there report. Daniels is a student at the university. It’s believed Daniels was hiding Larry in her dorm room.

Kaylynn Daniels
Kaylynn Daniels(Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office)

Larry was wanted in connection with a shooting that happened March 18 at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in the 3300 block of Summerhill Road in Texarkana. Officers initially responded to a shots fired call. When they got there, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound lying on the ground and a woman screaming. The man told officers he did not know where he was shot, but that he couldn’t feel the lower half of his body. The victim’s wife told officers that the person who shot him is the same person who killed their son. She reportedly identified the suspect as Larry.

According to the warrant, the victim and his wife were shopping in the store when they were approached by Larry. A verbal altercation started; that’s when the victim’s wife went outside and called 911. The victim reportedly hit Larry in the face with a closed fist, and the two began fighting. Larry then allegedly walked off behind a vehicle and picked something up he had dropped during the fight. That’s when Larry reportedly shot at the victim several times.

Larry then drove away from the store in an unknown vehicle. Officers were able to confirm what happened using surveillance video from the Walmart.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clayton Paul Williams, 35 of Garrison
Garrison man facing 201 child sexual abuse charges
Police in Texas are searching for suspects after two youths were killed and a toddler was...
Drive-by shooting at Texas home kills 5-year-old child, teen
State reports first monkeypox death
Ray McCollister, 26, of Center
Nacogdoches police arrest suspect for hit-and-run involving pedestrian
Judge dismisses Lufkin attorney’s lawsuit against Angelina County commissioner

Latest News

family posing for picture
Gold Network of East Texas kicks off childhood cancer awareness month
Gold Network of East Texas kicks off childhood cancer awareness month
Gold Network of East Texas kicks off childhood cancer awareness month
Zavalla ISD begins repairs following last week’s flooding
The family got out safely.
Mom, daughters make it safely out of Lufkin duplex fire
Mom, daughters make it safely out of Lufkin duplex fire