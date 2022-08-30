Man wanted for shooting at Texarkana Walmart Neighborhood Market arrested in Okla.

BETHANY, Okla. (KSLA) - The suspect wanted for a shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Texarkana, Texas has been arrested in Bethany, Okla., according to law enforcement officials.

Zachariah Larry was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 29.

ORIGINAL STORY>>> TTPD names suspect in Walmart Neighborhood Market shooting

Larry and his girlfriend, Kaylynn Daniels, were arrested Monday after Southwestern Christian University was placed on lockdown, media outlets there report. Daniels is a student at the university. It’s believed Daniels was hiding Larry in her dorm room.

Kaylynn Daniels (Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office)

Larry was wanted in connection with a shooting that happened March 18 at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in the 3300 block of Summerhill Road in Texarkana. Officers initially responded to a shots fired call. When they got there, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound lying on the ground and a woman screaming. The man told officers he did not know where he was shot, but that he couldn’t feel the lower half of his body. The victim’s wife told officers that the person who shot him is the same person who killed their son. She reportedly identified the suspect as Larry.

According to the warrant, the victim and his wife were shopping in the store when they were approached by Larry. A verbal altercation started; that’s when the victim’s wife went outside and called 911. The victim reportedly hit Larry in the face with a closed fist, and the two began fighting. Larry then allegedly walked off behind a vehicle and picked something up he had dropped during the fight. That’s when Larry reportedly shot at the victim several times.

Larry then drove away from the store in an unknown vehicle. Officers were able to confirm what happened using surveillance video from the Walmart.

