Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

More wet and unsettled weather on the way to the Piney Woods

Weather Where You Live
A wet and unsettled weather pattern looks to continue for the Piney Woods for the foreseeable future.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We still have a few pockets of rain still ongoing in deep east Texas.  Most of this activity has been west of Highway 59 and should diminish later this evening, giving way to partly cloudy skies.

We will keep in a 30% chance of rain overnight as lows drop into the lower 70′s.

This wet and unsettled weather pattern will continue for the foreseeable future as a combination of a weak cold frontal boundary interacts with deep moisture and upper level disturbances to keep daily rain chances in play each day through the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Rain chances will be at 40% on Wednesday before dropping off to 30% on Thursday and Friday.  With the front pushing through, there may be some slightly drier air filtering in on a light, northeast breeze, to shift some of the deeper moisture down toward the Texas coastline.

Once the frontal boundary stalls and then backs up this weekend and early next week, we will see another influx of moisture bring back likely rain and storm chances to deep east Texas.

Rainfall amounts in the next week look to average around one-to-two inches as an overall average.  Given the moisture content in our atmosphere this time of year, there will be some of you that end up with more than that in your rain gauges.

The added cloud cover and likely rain chances will keep our temperatures trending well below average through next week  We will have highs in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s, which will keep us trending below average as we head into September.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast

Most Read

Police in Texas are searching for suspects after two youths were killed and a toddler was...
Drive-by shooting at Texas home kills 5-year-old child, teen
Ray McCollister, 26, of Center
Nacogdoches police arrest suspect for hit-and-run involving pedestrian
State reports first monkeypox death
City employee captures triple encounter of Mother Nature at Kilgore park
City employee captures triple encounter with Mother Nature at Kilgore park
Charles Spraberry
Manhunt underway for escaped double-homicide suspect in Cass County

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast
First Alert Weather
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 8-30-22
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips