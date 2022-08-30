More wet and unsettled weather on the way to the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We still have a few pockets of rain still ongoing in deep east Texas. Most of this activity has been west of Highway 59 and should diminish later this evening, giving way to partly cloudy skies.

We will keep in a 30% chance of rain overnight as lows drop into the lower 70′s.

This wet and unsettled weather pattern will continue for the foreseeable future as a combination of a weak cold frontal boundary interacts with deep moisture and upper level disturbances to keep daily rain chances in play each day through the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Rain chances will be at 40% on Wednesday before dropping off to 30% on Thursday and Friday. With the front pushing through, there may be some slightly drier air filtering in on a light, northeast breeze, to shift some of the deeper moisture down toward the Texas coastline.

Once the frontal boundary stalls and then backs up this weekend and early next week, we will see another influx of moisture bring back likely rain and storm chances to deep east Texas.

Rainfall amounts in the next week look to average around one-to-two inches as an overall average. Given the moisture content in our atmosphere this time of year, there will be some of you that end up with more than that in your rain gauges.

The added cloud cover and likely rain chances will keep our temperatures trending well below average through next week We will have highs in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s, which will keep us trending below average as we head into September.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.