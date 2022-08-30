Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Six teens arrested after police chase from Floydada to Lubbock Co.

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK CO., Texas (KCBD) - Six South Dakota teens have been arrested after leading police on a chase over three counties, according to the Floyd County Record.

Floyd County Record reported the group was first spotted at the Floydada Allsup’s. The teens reportedly flashed a gun at someone and were reported to local police. The responding Floydada police officer tried pull over the teen’s black SUV. However, police stated the vehicle drove away, fleeing into Crosby County before heading west toward Lubbock.

After crossing into Lubbock County near Idalou, the vehicle ran out of gas and the teens were apprehended.

The three girls and three boys had been reported missing in South Dakota and their vehicle had been reported stolen. They were also in possession of two stolen handguns.

Three of the teens were transported to UMC and were later released. All six are currently being held at the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clayton Paul Williams, 35 of Garrison
Garrison man facing 201 child sexual abuse charges
Police in Texas are searching for suspects after two youths were killed and a toddler was...
Drive-by shooting at Texas home kills 5-year-old child, teen
State reports first monkeypox death
Ray McCollister, 26, of Center
Nacogdoches police arrest suspect for hit-and-run involving pedestrian
Judge dismisses Lufkin attorney’s lawsuit against Angelina County commissioner

Latest News

family posing for picture
Gold Network of East Texas kicks off childhood cancer awareness month
Gold Network of East Texas kicks off childhood cancer awareness month
Gold Network of East Texas kicks off childhood cancer awareness month
Zavalla ISD begins repairs following last week’s flooding
The family got out safely.
Mom, daughters make it safely out of Lufkin duplex fire
Mom, daughters make it safely out of Lufkin duplex fire