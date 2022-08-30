Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Showers and thunderstorms continue this afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms continue this afternoon.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy skies today with scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures this afternoon will vary, a spread from the 70s to the 80s for today. This evening, expect activity to decrease in coverage, with mostly cloudy skies prevailing overnight. Temperatures to start the day tomorrow will be in the 7s, highs in the afternoon in the upper 80s and low 90s. Rain chances will continue tomorrow, though much less likely.

Beyond today, just scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected, with highs sitting in the upper 80s and low 90s. Temperatures will run below normal through the end of this week, and likely the end of next week. We will likely continue to see rain in the forecast as well. Above normal rainfall looks likely through this same period/end of next week. This is all great news as it pertains to improving/reducing drought conditions in East Texas. As of this morning, only Hunt and Angelina counties are under burn bans in East Texas. Fire Danger across the area remains in the Low risk.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Texas are searching for suspects after two youths were killed and a toddler was...
Drive-by shooting at Texas home kills 5-year-old child, teen
Ray McCollister, 26, of Center
Nacogdoches police arrest suspect for hit-and-run involving pedestrian
Charles Spraberry
Manhunt underway for escaped double-homicide suspect in Cass County
City employee captures triple encounter of Mother Nature at Kilgore park
City employee captures triple encounter with Mother Nature at Kilgore park
State reports first monkeypox death

Latest News

Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 8-30-22
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Webcast
Rain chances remain in our favor as deep moisture remains in place across east Texas