Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy skies today with scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures this afternoon will vary, a spread from the 70s to the 80s for today. This evening, expect activity to decrease in coverage, with mostly cloudy skies prevailing overnight. Temperatures to start the day tomorrow will be in the 7s, highs in the afternoon in the upper 80s and low 90s. Rain chances will continue tomorrow, though much less likely.

Beyond today, just scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected, with highs sitting in the upper 80s and low 90s. Temperatures will run below normal through the end of this week, and likely the end of next week. We will likely continue to see rain in the forecast as well. Above normal rainfall looks likely through this same period/end of next week. This is all great news as it pertains to improving/reducing drought conditions in East Texas. As of this morning, only Hunt and Angelina counties are under burn bans in East Texas. Fire Danger across the area remains in the Low risk.

