Tuesday’s Weather: Partly cloudy skies and scattered rain

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We have another chance at scattered showers and isolated storms today so it would be a good idea to keep the umbrella and the First Alert Weather App handy. Rainfall could be heavy to very heavy at times, so please use caution while out driving on wet roads with low visibility. Temperatures today will be a bit cooler than average, mainly warming into the middle to upper 80s with a few dry spots potentially hitting the 90 degree mark. Scattered rain will be possible on our Wednesday as well, although coverage will not be as great. Rain chances may start to decline to just spotty chances for the rest of the work week, but a weak cold front will move in tomorrow and will help keep temperatures far away from the triple digit mark as we end August and begin September. Average highs for the rest of the week will range mainly in the upper 80s, but as this cold front will likely stall just south of Highway 84, some southern counties could remain in the lower 90s through Friday. Spotty to scattered showers will be possible over the holiday weekend as well as on Labor Day, but for now does not look like it will wash out any outdoor plans. We’ve got scattered afternoon rain chances and cooler than average temps? Sounds like the best of both worlds!

