Angelina County constructs roads not approved by commissioners court

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - In 2020, Angelina County took a $6 million loan with a tax note. The loan was for the purchasing materials for road work around the county.

And on July 15, Angelina County Judge Keith Wright brought an agenda to the commissioners court to keep track on where those funds were going.

Wright said this was necessary since many of the staff and members of the commissioners court weren’t familiar with tax notes

“We got up to July 15 and we said ‘wait a minute, stop spending those funds,’” Wright said. “We want you to bring back projects to the commissioners court.”

The commissioners court going forward would only approve major roads that had the most traffic, not for routine maintenance, and all projects were to be brought before the commissioners court for approval.

But according to Wright, a misunderstanding caused more roads that weren’t approved to begin construction.

“That’s what we told them to do,” Wright said. “That’s not what happened.”

Now, the most controversial of those roads are on either side of Michael Steve Smith’s house, a member of the commissioners court.

Those roads are Eule Street and Harrell Road. And Angelina County citizens were at the special session today, August 30, to voice their opinions.

“This concerns me as now I see who gets their roads fixed,” Brandy Durham, Angelina County citizen, said. “And those of us who don’t have a relationship with the commissioners court get overlooked and have to deal with horrible roads on a daily basis.”

The special session was called to set the record straight, and to approve funds from the tax note to be used to pay for the roads that were never approved for work, according to Wright.

“We have been accused of not spending those funds appropriately,” Wright said. “So, we wanted to make sure we have transparency and we designated projects so we can keep up with it.”

But citizens said there was too much of a coincidence on the roads that received the brand new pavement.

“It just so happens the worst roads that need to be fixed first are the roads that are on his property,” another Angelina county resident said.

Wright says that they looked into the matter with Commissioner Smith, and Smith says he had nothing to do with the road maintenance.

Smith is currently under indictment for violating the Texas Opens Meetings act in August of last year.

We reached out to Smith, but he declined to comment.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.