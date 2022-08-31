Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
First suspect in San Augustine County murder case pleads guilty

David Whitehead
David Whitehead(San Augustine County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - One of two suspects charged for the murder of a Nacogdoches man pleaded guilty and received a sentence of life in prison.

David Whitehead of Nacogdoches County pleaded guilty on Aug. 22 for the murder of Aaron Wayne Ainsworth.

The body of 20-year-old Ainsworth was found at an abandoned house off of a dirt road on U.S. Highway 96 just inside San Augustine County, north of Bronson.

The affidavit states Whitehead told investigators that he, Bryan Johnson and Ainsworth were driving in and around Nacogdoches County and that he and Johnson had murdered Ainsworth in the morning on April 4, 2021. The affidavit states a shotgun and knife were used.

Bryan Johnson’s case is pending.

PREVIOUS: New details emerge in San Augustine County murder investigation

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

