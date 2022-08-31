Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
LOOK: Police officer helps free hawk from car’s grill

A police officer in Virginia helped rescue a hawk caught in a driver's car grill.
A police officer in Virginia helped rescue a hawk caught in a driver's car grill.(Fairfax County Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) – A police officer in Virginia is being praised for helping a hawk caught in a car’s grill get free.

The Fairfax County Police Department posted photos on their Facebook page detailing Officer McLemore’s efforts.

A police officer in Virginia helped rescue a hawk caught in a driver's car grill.
A police officer in Virginia helped rescue a hawk caught in a driver's car grill.(Fairfax County Police Department)

They said she was called to an area of an interstate highway after a driver realized there was a hawk in their car’s grill.

McLemore helped free the hawk and had it taken to a wildlife rehabilitation center.

