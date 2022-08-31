Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mom, daughters make it safely out of Lufkin duplex fire

The family was out safely and spoke with our reporter at the scene, telling him that they think the dryer started the fire.
By Stephanie Frazier and Brian Jordan
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A family was displaced from their home by a fire on Tuesday night.

According to Jessica Pebsworth with the City of Lufkin, a mother and her daughters, aged 12 and 15, lost everything in the fire that burned their Gatewood Lane duplex. The did not have renters insurance, Pebsworth said. The Red Cross has been called in to assist the family.

Firefighters responded shortly after 8 p.m. to find the home engulfed in flames. The family was out safely and spoke with our reporter at the scene, telling him that they think the dryer started the fire. One of the daughters went out to check on the laundry and it was on fire, she said.

The other side of the duplex was vacant, Pebsworth said.

The cause is under investigation by the Lufkin Fire Marshal’s office but it does not appear to be suspicious.

