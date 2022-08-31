Scattered downpours will curtail our temperatures as we round out the week and enter September

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Even though we have had some scattered showers and thunderstorms bubble up this afternoon, the coverage has been far less than what we saw the past couple of days. Therefore, our daytime highs were a bit warmer today, coming out in the lower-to-middle 90′s.

Any rain activity should fizzle later this evening, once we lose the heating of the day. We will settle into a partly cloudy and muggy overnight with lows in the lower 70′s.

This wet and unsettled weather pattern will continue for the foreseeable future as a combination of a weak cold front interacts with deep moisture and upper level disturbances to keep daily rain chances in play each day through the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Rain chances will be at 40% on Thursday and Friday as we round out the week. Most of the scattered downpours we see the next couple of days will be confined to the afternoon hours during the peak heating of the day. Look for daytime highs to be in the lower 90′s before some rain-cooled air sets in late in the day as the downpours get going.

Over the Labor Day holiday weekend, the stalled out frontal boundary will interact with deep moisture and disturbances aloft to enhance our rain chances to the likely category. Most of the rain will fall or take place during the day, but some rain may linger through the night as well.

Due to the deep moisture and unstable atmosphere that will be present, any pockets of rain and thunderstorms that develop over the weekend and early next week will be efficient rain producers, capable of putting down a quick inch in a short period of time.

Rainfall amounts in the next week look to average around two-to-four inches. Given the moisture content in our atmosphere this time of year, there will be some of you that end up with more than that in your rain gauges.

The added cloud cover and likely rain chances will keep our temperatures trending well below average through next week We will have highs in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s, which will keep us trending below average as we head into September.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.