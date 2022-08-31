Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

U.S. Marshals capture wanted Waco man who ran away from police during traffic stop

Police in Lorena on Tuesday identified Teyquun Payne, 20, of Waco, as the man who ran away from...
Police in Lorena on Tuesday identified Teyquun Payne, 20, of Waco, as the man who ran away from officers during a traffic stop on August 20, 2022.(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Lorena on Tuesday identified Teyquun Payne, 20, of Waco, as the man who ran away from officers during a traffic stop on August 20, 2022.

Police said in a Facebook post that the U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Payne Monday in Waco.

Warrants for Payne charge unlawful carrying of a weapon, resisting arrest, and evading arrest.

Payne was also wanted out of Coryell County, where Copperas Cove Police charged him with aggravated robbery.

Payne is being held in the McLennan County Jail under $111,500 bond.

COPYRIGHT 2022 KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Clayton Paul Williams, 35 of Garrison
Garrison man facing 201 child sexual abuse charges
Police in Texas are searching for suspects after two youths were killed and a toddler was...
Drive-by shooting at Texas home kills 5-year-old child, teen
State reports first monkeypox death
Ray McCollister, 26, of Center
Nacogdoches police arrest suspect for hit-and-run involving pedestrian
Judge dismisses Lufkin attorney’s lawsuit against Angelina County commissioner

Latest News

family posing for picture
Gold Network of East Texas kicks off childhood cancer awareness month
Gold Network of East Texas kicks off childhood cancer awareness month
Gold Network of East Texas kicks off childhood cancer awareness month
Zavalla ISD begins repairs following last week’s flooding
The family got out safely.
Mom, daughters make it safely out of Lufkin duplex fire
Mom, daughters make it safely out of Lufkin duplex fire