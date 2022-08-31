Wednesday’s Weather: Fair mix of sun and clouds with spotty rain chances

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! Our Wednesday is off to a mild and muggy start in the lower to middle 70s. Thanks to the ample supply of humidity and rain-cooled air, expect the chance for some patchy fog on your morning commute. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible today as a weak cold front slowly sinks south into East Texas, but more folks will trend drier today compared to the past 48 hours. While we wait on slightly cooler air behind the front, afternoon highs will likely be allowed to climb to near 90 degrees with a few spots in Deep East Texas potentially trending even warmer. Scattered rain will see somewhat better coverage on Thursday and potentially Friday thanks to another upper-air disturbance, so be in the habit of keeping the umbrella in the car just to be safe. Temperatures for the first few days of September aren’t looking too shabby and below average to boot as most East Texans stay in the upper 80s though the work week and into the holiday weekend. Scattered showers and isolated storms remain a possibility for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, so it would be a good idea to include an indoor “plan b” for any outdoor holiday weekend activities that you may be planning.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.